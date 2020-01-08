Over 60 veterans, soldiers to participate in annual bike ride from Miami to Key West

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Veterans and soldiers are getting ready to participate in an annual bike ride from Miami to Key West in support of the Wounded Warrior Project.

7News cameras captured participants tightening their helmets and making last-minute tune-ups in Aventura, Wednesday.

“This is our 16th year doing the Miami to Key West Soldier Ride,” Wounded Warrior Project co-founder Nick Kraus said. “Couldn’t be happier to be back down here. We’ve got over 60 Wounded Warriors coming into town.”

The Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride begins Thursday and will run through the weekend. Those 60 — some who suffer from combat injuries — will bike from South Beach to Marlins Park and then head south, spending the weekend along the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys.

Besides that physical workout of biking about 100 miles across South Florida, the veterans and service members said the event is about camaraderie, talking and being with people that know what they are going through.

“I’m out here to have some great sunshine,” active U.S. Army member Michele Spencer said. “Being out there just to support and have camaraderie and esprit de corps.”

“Get out and do something different and challenge myself.” U.S. Army veteran Tim Cooper said. “For one, to push us to do better and to get us out of the house, because I know a lot times people stay in the house and don’t get to get out and fellowship with other veterans, so this is something that is good for all of us.”

“I know there’s no hills like Tennessee, so I’m good to go,” U.S. Army veteran Steve Guionnaud said jokingly. “Just meeting some folks and come ride, get along with people and just have fun, enjoy.”

Kraus said the weekend will hopefully help the soldiers heal and build lifelong friendships.

“It’s more than just riding a bike,” Kraus said. “The difference you see over the four days is — it doesn’t get old.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.