Over 5K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 502,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 7,627 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 502,739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,409 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 125,949 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 59,354 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 35,283, and 1,404 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 28,573 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

