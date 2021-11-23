NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida families received hot meals and other goodies in Northwest Miami-Dade ahead of Thanksgiving.

The second annual Feast for the Streets was held at Gwen Cherry Park, Tuesday morning.

More than 500 turkeys, hot meals, produce boxes, reusable masks and hand sanitizers were distributed to South Florida families in need.

Miami-Dade Corrections, High Power Society and SouthPromo.com teamed up to host the event.

