Over $500 in electronics stolen from Miami animal clinic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating four people who were caught on surveillance video breaking into an animal clinic in Miami and taking off with electronics.

The clear security footage shows the burglars inside the Smiling Pets Animal Clinic near Northeast 73rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, back on Christmas Eve.

According to City of Miami Police, the subjects were all wearing hoodies and gloves.

Investigators said the crooks stole more than $500 in electronics.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

