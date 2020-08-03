Over 4K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 491,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 7,157 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 491,884 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,752 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 123,644 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 58,531 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 34,550, and 1,379 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 27,366 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

