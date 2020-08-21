Over 4K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 593,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 10,168 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 593,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,684 from Thursday’s update.

There are now 150,305 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 68,542 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 40,157, and 1,687 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 35,997 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

