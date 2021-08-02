MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar is set to host a massive Job and Education Jair on Tuesday.

The event is set to take place on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center, located at 2400 Civic Center Place and virtually, here.

7News and Aetna are sponsoring the event.

Over 40 area businesses and 18 colleges and universities will be taking part in the event.

Those who are participating are advised to have copies of their resumes on hand. They should also be prepared for one-on-one interviews.

“I am pleased that top companies such as Amazon, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Miramar Police and Fire, Starbucks, Walgreens, JL Audio, Carnival Cruise, Calder Casino, and many others will be joining us with immediate openings ready to be filled. Additionally, over 18 universities and colleges will meet with applicants online to discuss degree programs and certifications,” said Commissioner Alexandra Davis.

For more information and to register to participate in the Job and Education Fair, click here.

