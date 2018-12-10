POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of bikers took to the road in Broward County in the spirit of the holidays.

The 31st annual Toys in the Sun Run, presented by Rick Case Automotive Group, kicked off Sunday morning in Pompano Beach.

More than 40,000 cyclists rode to Sunrise, raising money for patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. They also handed out toys to thousands of children around South Florida.

Sponsor Rick Case said the event aims to benefit the community during the holidays.

“There’s thousands and thousands of motorcycles out here, bringing thousands and thousands of toys for kids in South Florida who may not have gotten one for this holiday season,” he said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

This year’s event also featured Santa Claus and several musical performances.

