Over 400 compete in annual open-water challenge off Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of participants competed in waters off the Florida Keys for an annual open-water challenge in the Atlantic Ocean.

Saturday’s Swim for Alligator Lighthouse event initially started as a way to raise awareness to preserve the nearly 150-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Keys.

Four hundred and sixty U.S. and international competitors took part in the challenge.

Thirty-year-old Michael Schultz from St. Pete Beach, Fla., emerged as the top individual swimmer.

Proceeds help fund college scholarships for Keys students interested in competitive swimming.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.