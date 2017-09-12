Over 400 animals sheltered in jail during Hurricane Irma

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of animals were given shelter at a Monroe County jail as Hurricane Irma blew through the Keys, Sunday.

The 426 animals ranged from horses to sloths and were moved from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm into holding cells, according to a report by Inside Edition.

“All the animals are doing well, and we’re still here!” said their caregiver Jeanne Selander in a post to Facebook.

Selander stayed busy before and after the storm as she continued to make the animals feel at home. Accommodations included feed, bedding and water.

“Keeping the animals happy and their stalls (or cells) clean has been my greatest much-needed distraction,” said Selander.

While horses munched on hay in their cells and reptiles rested in crates, Selander said the jail was more of an ark for the animals.

“Never in a million years did I ever think that I would have to do this,” she said. “It is terrifying, exhausting and surreal. The winds are really picking up now, and I will try to keep you all updated as we move through this storm.”

Cellmates included Mo the sloth, who munched on corn away from the harsh wind and rain.

It remains unknown as to when the furry — and scaly — inmates will be returned to the farm.

