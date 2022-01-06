MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of veterans participated in a special ride to help those who were injured in active duty.

The annual event was canceled in 2021, but the important form of support for the soldiers made a comeback on Thursday.

More than 40 retired U.S. veterans have finished the first leg of the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride.

They were cheered on as they cycled into Marlins Stadium, Thursday morning.

7News caught up with several veterans who spoke about what this day means to them.

Many of them said it’s hard to express how impactful this ride is, especially after a hiatus last year because of the pandemic.

For so many veterans, their wounds aren’t necessarily visible, so knowing that the community sees them and values them is a game-changer.

“It’s a collaboration of so many different eras of people here who can come together and share stories,” Karen Brun, U.S. Air Force veteran. “For us, coming together and being in a beautiful community like this that really appreciates what we do. A lot of times we don’t notice how much people care about us and how much people are really praying for us.”

7SkyForce captured all of that support — the high fives, the people on the sidelines cheering them on and the proud faces.

The ride started in Miami Beach on Ocean Drive and continued for 10 miles to Marlins Stadium.

Next, they’ll cycle all the way south to Key West to complete the 60-mile ride.

