Over 40 companies hiring at Mega Job Fair in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Various companies will be interviewing for dozens of positions at the Mega Job Fair in Miami.

Those searching for a job can make their way to the two-day event, held at the New Birth Baptist Church located at 2300 Northwest 135th Street.

The job and stewardship fair will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Friday, Amazon, FedEx, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Florida Department of Children and Families, Walmart, Winn-Dixie and many other employers will be looking for job candidates.

Workshops, free health screenings, financial management and planning resources will be provided on Saturday.

Farm Share will also be distributing free groceries to 500 families.

Job seekers should dress in business attire and have multiple copies of their resumes on hand.

For more information about the event, call 305-769-1100.

