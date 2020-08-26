Over 3K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 608,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 10,733 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 608,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,220 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 154,135 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 69,883 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 41,013, and 1,700 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 37,404 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

