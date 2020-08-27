Over 3K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 611,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 10,868 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 611,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,269 from Wednesday’s update.

There are now 154,757 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 70,147 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 41,195, and 1,704 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 37,718 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

