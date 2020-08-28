Over 3K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 615,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 10,957 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 615,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,815 from Thursday’s update.

The state reported a single-day increase of 89 deaths.

There are now 155,418 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 70,513 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 41,558, and 1,714 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 38,029 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

