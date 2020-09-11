Over 3,600 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 658,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 12,502 deaths.

As of Friday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported 658,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,650 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 176 deaths.

There are now 163,375 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 74,084 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 43,724, and 1,778 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 41,021 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

