Over 3,500 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 637,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,650 deaths.

As of 1 p.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 637,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,571 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 149 deaths.

There are now 159,978 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 72,634 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 42,643, and 1,753 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported — hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.