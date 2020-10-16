Over 3,400 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 748,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,830 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 748,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,449 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 94 deaths.

There are now 177,339 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 80,443 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 48,674 and 2,022 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 46,862 hospital admissions statewide.

