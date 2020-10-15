Over 3,300 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 744,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,736 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 744,988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,356 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 141 deaths.

There are now 176,809 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 80,112 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 48,496 and 2,002 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 46,693 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

