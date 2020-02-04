Over 30K runners, walkers to take part in this weekend’s Miami Marathon, Half Marathon

MIAMI (WSVN) - Over 30,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate in the 18th annual Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon that will wind its way through parts of Miami, Coconut Grove and Miami Beach this weekend.

This year’s event, which is presented by cbdMD, will begin at 6 a.m. in front of the AmericanAirlines Arena on Sunday.

Participants in this year’s race can pick up their race kits at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, at 318 NW 23rd St., during the Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon presented by cbdMD Expo on Friday and Saturday.

The expo will run from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

According to event organizers, participants can only pick up their race kits at the expo and must bring photo identification.

If participants need another person to pick up their kit, organizers said participants must provide that person with a copy of their photo identification and bib number.

On Saturday, the Life Time Tropical 5K will begin on Watson Island near the Miami Children’s Museum at 7:30 a.m. Participants in the 5K will travel east along the MacArthur Causeway and continue south on Alton Road before crossing the finish line along South Pointe Drive.

As a result of the events being held over the weekend, several major roadways will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Miami Beach Police recommends that drivers wanting to enter or exit the city between 6 and 10 a.m. on Sunday use the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

For more information on road closures and the event itself, click here.

