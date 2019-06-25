Over 30K acres burned in Everglades wildfire near I-75

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Forest Service said over 30,000 acres of land have burned in the Everglades near Interstate 75, temporarily forcing part of Alligator Alley to be shut down.

The brush fire erupted in the Florida Everglades north of Alligator Alley near Weston, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday and has continued it’s fiery streak days later.

“This area is about 165,000 acres total. It’s surrounded by canals,” said Scott Peterich with the Florida Forest Service, “and we’re wanting to keep it in this area.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned an estimated 33,500 acres of land and is about 40% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where thick, heavy gray smoke could be seen billowing out into the sky.

“We were cruising across the state to have some fun, and we saw the fire on the way,” said a witness at the scene, “had to check it out, never had a chance to see this place.”

Officials said the flames started after lightning struck the area.

People with respiratory issues are advised to stay away from the scene of the wildfire.

UPDATE – Alligator Alley I75 is back open as of 5:24pm. Rain in the area has improved visibility, troopers will remain in the area to monitor conditions overnight. Plz drive cautiously @FHPPalmBeach — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) June 25, 2019

Florida Highway Patrol temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Alligator Alley from U.S. Route 27 in Broward County to State Road 29 in Collier County, just after 5 p.m., due to poor visibility. Officials said U.S. 41 is an alternate route.

The roadway was reopened at 5:24 p.m. after FHP said rain in the area helped improve visibility. Troopers will remain in the area overnight to monitor conditions.

