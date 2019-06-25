Over 30,000 acres burned in massive Everglades wildfire near I-75

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Forest Service said over 30,000 acres of land have burned in the Everglades near Interstate 75 after catching fire on Sunday night.

The brush fire erupted in the Florida Everglades north of Alligator Alley near Weston, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday and has continued it’s fiery streak days later.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned an estimated 31,500 acres of land and is about 30% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where thick, heavy gray smoke could be seen billowing out into the sky.

Officials said the flames started after lightning struck the area.

