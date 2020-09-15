Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 668,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 12,787 deaths.

As of 1 p.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 668,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,116 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 145 deaths.

There are now 164,688 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 74,689 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 44,305, and 1,787 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 41,654 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

