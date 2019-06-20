Over 3 dozen rounds fired outside Miami Gardens sports complex; no injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said dozens of gunshots rang out in the parking lot of the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, but thankfully, no one was hit.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 199th Street, just after 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said two people were shooting at each other, and bullet hit a car. Initial reports stated shattered glass from that vehicle struck one person, but officials said that victim is OK.

Police said more than three dozen rounds were fired.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III was on hand at the venue, but it’s unclear whether or not there was an event taking place at the time.

Officials have not disclosed whether anyone will face charges.

Investigators urged anyone with information to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

