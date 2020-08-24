Over 2K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 602,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 10,397 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 602,829 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,258 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 152,612 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 69,383 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 40,746, and 1,694 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 36,596 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

