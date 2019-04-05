Over 2K attend 24th Las Olas Wine & Food Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people got to wine and dine in downtown Fort Lauderdale, and it was all for a good cause.

The American Lung Association hosted the 24th Las Olas Wine & Food Festival, Friday night.

Things are on fire at #LOWFF! Check out our Instagram story for all the fun and food…and wine! @CelebrityCruise @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/vJ2dcDkUCn — Las Olas Wine & Food (@LasOlasWFF) April 6, 2019

More than 2,000 guests enjoyed food and drinks along Las Olas Boulevard, between Southeast Sixth and 11th avenues. They tried tastings from 50 of South Florida’s top restaurants and 40 wineries.

Proceeds from the charitable event will go toward the organization working to help prevent lung diseases.

