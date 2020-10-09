Over 2,900 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 728,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,186 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 728,921 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,908 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 118 deaths.

There are now 174,112 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 78,795 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 47,648 and 1,927 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 45,675 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.