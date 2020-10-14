Over 2,800 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 741,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,595 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 741,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,883 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 64 deaths.

There are now 176,271 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 79,876 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 48,337 and 1,979 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 46,482 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

