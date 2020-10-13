Over 2,700 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 738,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,531 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 738,749 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,725 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 119 deaths.

There are now 175,837 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 79,611 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 48,176 and 1,971 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 46,225 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.