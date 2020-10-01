Over 2,600 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 709,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,444 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 709,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,628 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 127 deaths.

There are now 170,882 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 77,433 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 46,698 and 1,855 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 44,320 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

