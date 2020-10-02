Over 2,600 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 711,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,554 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 711,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,660 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 110 deaths.

There are now 171,391 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 77,631 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 46,833 and 1,856 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 44,489 hospital admissions statewide.

