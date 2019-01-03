Over $250K in jewelry stolen from Hollywood home; police searching for at least 3

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the people who, police said, stole more than $250,000 in jewelry from a home in Hollywood.

Surveillance video captured one of the subjects outside of the house located in the area of South Southlake Drive and South Seventh Avenue., at around 6:40 p.m., Dec. 15.

The footage shows the subject, seen wearing a Houston Astros championship baseball cap, looking into his smartphone before he peeks into the residence.

Once he determined the house was empty, police said, the burglar broke in and emptied out the safe, which was filled with a wide array of family heirlooms.

“Much of it, not only is valuable money-wise and financially, but has a lot of sentimental value to this family,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Miranda Grossman. “It’s not kind of typical jewelry in the fact that each piece looks pretty unique, so if you see these pieces of jewelry, that would be pretty recognizable, too.”

Police said the man seen in the surveillance video spent about 30 minutes inside the home before he fled in a vehicle waiting outside. Investigators said he was assisted by at least two other people, but it remains unclear whether or not they entered the home.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $8,400.

