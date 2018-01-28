Over 25,000 runners lace up for 16th Annual Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of runners from all over the world laced up for the 16th Annual Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon, Sunday.

The event kicked off at 6 a.m. in front of the American Airlines Amphitheater with over 25,000 runners, walkers and cyclists hitting the streets of downtown Miami.

Some famous faces also took part in the event. Grammy-winning singer Prince Royce ran the Half Marathon, Sunday, after running in Saturday’s warm-up event. Royce also serves as the marathon’s grand marshal.

Comedian Kevin Hart was also rumored to have participated.

Exhausted runners could be seen crossing the finish line as early as 8 a.m.

Race officials told 7News that the community can expect heavy delays and traffic advisories until around 2 p.m.

