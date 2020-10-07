Over 2,500 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 722,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,904 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 722,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,582 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 137 deaths.

There are now 173,280 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 78,374 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 47,384 and 1,895 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 45,259 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.