Over 2,500 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 654,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 12,326 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 654,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,583 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 211 deaths.

There are now 162,894 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 73,869 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 43,532, and 1,767 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 40,807 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

