Over 2,500 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 683,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 13,296 deaths.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported 683,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,560 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 166,881 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 75,682 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 45,329 and 1,809 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 42,453 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

