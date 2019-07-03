Over 2,300 jobs available at Miami Lakes mega job fair

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 2,300 jobs are up for grabs at a massive job fair taking place in Miami Lakes.

Among the businesses hiring include the Miami Heat, Cox Media Group, Norwegian Cruise Lines and the Miami Herald.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Don Shula Hotel at 6842 Main St on Wednesday, July 10.

Openings ranging from entry-level to management positions are available in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand and dress professionally.

For more information, or to pre-register for the event, click here. Registration is also available at the front door.

