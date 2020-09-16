Over 2,300 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 671,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 12,939 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 671,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,355 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 152 deaths.

There are now 165,147 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 74,832 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 44,459, and 1,791 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 41,851 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

