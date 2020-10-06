Over 2,200 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 720,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,767 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 720,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,251 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 55 deaths.

There are now 172,849 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 78,136 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 47,244 and 1,886 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 45,004 hospital admissions statewide.

