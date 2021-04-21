Over 2,000 without power as firefighters work to extinguish flames at Oakland Park business

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a warehouse located at 4201 NE 6th Ave. at around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

According to Oakland Park Fire Chief Stephen Krivjanik, the business where the fire broke out focuses on styrofoam manufacturing.

Nearly 100 firefighters from three different departments are working to put out the flames.

“All in all, it was basically a defensive fire,” said Krivjanik. “We just surround it, put as much water and foam on it as possible.”

Residents in the area reported that they heard explosions.

“When we arrived, we had multiple [liquid petroleum] tanks exploding and igniting when they explode so I’m assuming that’s what that’s from,” said Krivjanik.

The building was evacuated and no injuries have since been reported.

However, a partial structure collapse was reported.

“It could have been much worse,” said Krivjanik. “There’s no injuries. We did have a partial collapse of the east wall of the building.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Power in the area has been shut off, leaving 2,100 people without power.

“We’re working with FPL right now and trying to get a determination on the high power transmission line, whether it’s active or not right now, and they’re on the scene right now taking care of that,” said Krivjanik.

