Over 2,000 jobs up for grabs at Miami Lakes mega job fair

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of South Florida’s largest employers are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions at a mega job fair in Miami Lakes, Tuesday.

More than 30 companies will be accepting resumes at the Don Shula’s Hotel, located at 6842 Main Street. The job fair will run from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m.

Cox Media, ALDI, Geico and CHEWY are a few of the participating employers who will be in attendance.

To save some time, you can pre-register for the event at jobnewsusa.com.

