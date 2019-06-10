Over 2,000 jobs hiring at massive job fair in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over two thousand jobs are up for grabs at a massive job fair taking place in Sunrise.

The job fair, hosted by JobNewsUSA.com will be held on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the BB&T Center.

Openings, ranging from entry-level to management positions, are available in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Among the dozens of businesses hiring are the Miami Herald, Miami Dolphins, the FLorida Panthers and Verizon.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand and dress professionally.

Pre-registration is available online. However, you can also register at the door.

For more information, click here.

