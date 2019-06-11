Over 2,000 jobs available at mega job fair in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over two thousand jobs will be available at a massive job fair taking place in Sunrise on Wednesday.

The job fair, hosted by JobNewsUSA.com, will be going on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

Openings, ranging from entry-level to management positions, will be available from over 50 top companies.

Among the dozens of businesses hiring are American Express, the Florida Panthers, iHeartMedia and Verizon.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand, dress professionally and have an elevator speech prepared.

Pre-registration is available online. However, you can also register at the door.

