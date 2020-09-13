Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Sunday

(WSVN) - (WSVN) – There are now more than 663,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 12,608 deaths.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported 663,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,431 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 164,086 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 74,434 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 44,025, and 1,780 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 41,297 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.