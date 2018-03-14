Over 200 Haitian immigrants repatriated after being stopped at sea

MIAMI (WSVN) - Over 200 Haitian immigrants have been repatriated after U.S. Coast Guard stopped them at sea.

The immigrants were taken aboard a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter off the coast of the Bahamas, Monday.

The group was given food, water and medical attention before they were brought back to Haiti.

Officials said thousands of Haitian citizens have attempted to illegally migrate to the U.S. since October.

