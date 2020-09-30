Over 1,900 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 706,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,317 deaths.

As of 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 706,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,948 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 174 deaths.

There are now 170,400 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 77,220 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 46,552 and 1,847 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 44,108 hospital admissions statewide.

