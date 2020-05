The State Division of Emergency Management says more than 1,700 COVID-19 tests have been damaged in transit.

Officials said the tests were from walk-up and drive-thru sites across the state.

Those whose tests were damaged will be contacted and prioritized for retesting.

For a list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.