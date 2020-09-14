Over 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 665,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 12,642 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 665,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,736 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 34 deaths.

There are now 164,299 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 74,525 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 44,139, and 1,787 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 41,374 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

