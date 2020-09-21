Over 1,600 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 685,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 13,317 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 685,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,685 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 167,153 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 75,801 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 45,425 and 1,808 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 42,543 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

