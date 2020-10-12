Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 736,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,412 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 736,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,533 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 48 deaths.

There are now 175,397 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 79,434 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 48,004 and 1,958 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 46,015 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

